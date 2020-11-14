The lowest contract; the highest score

Chely Wright, a country singer whose best album in my opinion is "Let me in," said, "I am a Scorpio, and who knows if there is any validity in it, but I'm very emotional. I have high highs and low lows."

In bridge, seven no-trump is high and one club low. Each is rarely the final contract, but one club was in today's deal, which was played at Bridge Base Online a couple of months ago.

Some Norths responded one heart, which worked well here when South rebid one spade, and North passed. But whenever I do that, partner usually rebids three clubs. East wondered about balancing, presumably with one no-trump, which shows 11-14 points in this situation. But he was worried that North-South would find a spade fit. He knew that his partner was not a shrinking violet in the auction, so he took the low road.

West led the heart seven. East took that trick, cashed his spade ace (denying the king after trick one) and returned the heart five, his highest remaining heart being a suit-preference signal for spades.