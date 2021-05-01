The lead that is easily overlooked

To start today, have a look at the West hand. West's right-hand opponent (RHO) opens one heart. His LHO responds two diamonds. RHO raises to three diamonds. Then LHO jumps to four hearts. What should West lead? Why? (Don't you just dislike that second question!)

In general, don't lead a suit bid by an opponent. Why play straight into their strength? However, as with all "rules" in bridge, there are exceptions. You might have K-Q-J-10-9, or a similar, very strong holding. There is also the reason for today's lead.

West should select the diamond two. (It isn't vital here, but why not try always to find the best play?)

When North responded in the suit directly under his partner's, he promised at least a five-card suit. (With only four diamonds, he would usually have bid another four-card suit or responded in no-trump or raised partner's suit.) South's diamond raise guaranteed at least three-card support. Therefore, from West's perspective, East has at most a singleton diamond.

Also, when giving partner a ruff, a defender is supposed to send a suit-preference signal with the card led, to tell him where leader's re-entry lies. So, instead of starting with the "textbook" diamond seven, West should choose the two, the lowest card asking for a club return.