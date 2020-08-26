The last straw

So now the divorce is happening.

The child visitation schedule was agreed upon in January. The situation has been a nightmare ever since. Our son shows up at the designated time and place to pick up the kids for his parenting time, and she refuses to allow them out of the house. She and her mother are there and make derogatory comments about our son in front of the children.

Our son has been recording the interactions, and I have listened to them and am heartbroken as to what is being said in front of the children. They are 12, 10 and 8 years old. Our son's lawyer just wants to keep things peaceful and avoids filing a contempt of court order even though the mom is in complete contempt of court. I have tried to be supportive of my son, but it is difficult to watch this go on and on.

The final straw was yesterday, our son's birthday, when he was supposed to have the kids from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, he was willing to spend less time to be accommodating. He was going to pick them up and take them to a park for a picnic lunch for just a couple of hours. No go.

What should I do? I am very stressed about the welfare of the kids and knowing how the mom and her mother are discouraging the father-child relationship. I think his lawyer is not doing a very good job of advocating for him. -- Stressed-out Grandma