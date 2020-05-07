The knave may make a rakish play

In "Hamlet," William Shakespeare wrote, "How absolute the knave is! we must speak by the card, or equivocation will undo us."

Back when England ruled the waves, a jack in a pack was known as a knave. When playing bridge, beware of the knaves. If declarer leads an unsupported knave from the board or his hand, it probably will not be in your best interest to cover with the queen, even if you have the 10 as well.

Suppose declarer opened one spade and his partner raised to four spades. In spades, the dummy holds J-9-7-6-4, while you, sitting over the dummy, have Q-10-3. Declarer leads dummy's spade knave. It is a good play, but don't fall for it. Play low smoothly. Declarer must have A-K-8-5-2. He is trying to persuade you to cover, in which case he will pick up the suit for no losers, later finessing you out of your 10. If you play low, he is bound to put up his king, expecting a 2-1 break.

However, I once saw a player with numerous world team titles make that mistake.

Now you will have no trouble defeating the four-spade contract in today's deal.

West leads the king and another heart. Declarer ruffs, plays a diamond to the king and calls for the spade knave. Don't even think about playing your queen! If you do, it's goodbye plus score, hello egg on your face when partner's king drops under declarer's ace. You will have compressed your side's two trump tricks into one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0