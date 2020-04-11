The impossibility of tying down Peter Pan

Dear Annie: I'm a widow. It's been nine years since I lost my husband. I have been in a friendship with a man who hasn't had a relationship for approximately 20 years. He was in a terrible marriage that ended really badly. It broke him in every way -- financially, spiritually, emotionally. From what I have gathered, he became a Peter Pan after the divorce. In the two decades since they split, he has just been goofing off and not dating seriously.

I have fallen deeply in love with him. I told him I loved him, and he repeated, "I love you, too, but just as a friend."

I don't think I can continue to spend time with him as a friend, because I'm in love with him. I'm not a teenager looking for fun. I would like to have a loving, adult relationship. I'm not talking about sex, necessarily (although that would be nice), but real romance. Should I just forget about him and let him go? -- Pining for Peter

Dear Pining: I'll give your Peter Pan this much: He was mature enough to tell you how he really feels. And kudos to you for starting that difficult conversation in the first place. That takes real courage. Now that the truth is out, you can begin to move on -- but it will be impossible to do so in his company. Give your heart the time and space it needs to heal.