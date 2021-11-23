The higher the bid, the less convenient

Norman Mailer claimed, "The function of socialism is to raise suffering to a higher level."

In bridge, the function of pre-empting is to raise suffering for the opponents. Yes, it's true, sometimes partner suffers, but rarely.

That is highlighted by this deal from the final match to select the USA2 team for next year's Bermuda Bowl world championship. Look at the South hand. What would you do after East opens either three clubs or four clubs?

For the winners, John Kranyak opened four clubs. South doubled, North advanced with four hearts and South rebid five diamonds. The defense started with a club to the ace and a club ruff. Gavin Wolpert (West) exited with the heart queen and awaited tricks for his two kings -- down two.

Michael Becker opened only three clubs. He hoped his partner could convert to three no-trump. Instead, though, Kevin Bathurst (South) overcalled three no-trump, hoping his partner, John Hurd, had a few useful goodies.

He did! Michael Kamil (West) tried a sneak attack with the heart queen. Declarer won with his king, played a low diamond to dummy's 10 and continued diamonds. West won the third round with his king and exited with his last diamond. South cashed his diamonds, crossed to the heart ace and, because West had only one heart left, threw him in with that card. A spade lead allowed Bathurst to capture two spades, two hearts and five diamonds.

The 13 international match points were part of the 54-4 blitz in the final session for the successful Warren Spector team.

