The hard part is thinking it

Christopher Morley, who was an essayist, journalist, novelist and poet, wrote, "The real purpose of books is to trap the mind into doing its own thinking."

Is it also true that the real purpose of bridge columns is to trap a player's mind into doing its own analysis?

Today's deal is much easier when presented on paper because the reader knows that there is an unusual play to be found.

Look at the North and East hands. Against three no-trump, West leads a fourth-highest spade two. How should East anticipate the defense proceeding?

In the auction, North used Stayman to try to uncover a 4-4 heart fit. When he failed, he hoped spades would not prove to be a fatal weakness in three no-trump.

When the deal was originally played, West led his fourth-highest spade, and East automatically followed the "third hand high" dictum, putting up his 10. No need to strain the brain at that point!

South took the trick and played a heart. East won with his ace and returned the spade five (his original fourth-highest), but after West collected three tricks in the suit, South claimed the remainder. East's spade eight rotted on the vine.

East should have paused before playing to the first trick. If he had, he probably would have seen the necessity to retain his spade 10. South was marked with two spades -- but which two? Surely not the ace and nine, because West would have led the king from K-Q-J-2. In all other possibilities, East had to play low.

