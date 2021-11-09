The gray matter -- the key to success

In the final analysis, either your cerebral pathways produce the right thoughts or they don't. In the auction, if unsure what to do, assess each possible action as you ascend the bidding ladder, starting with pass and, if legal, double or redouble. If you are on lead, evaluate as many possibilities as you can. In the card-play, if you are following suit, consider all of the cards that you have available.

After North's three-heart transfer bid, South made a superaccept, jumping to game to show a maximum, four-card support and a doubleton somewhere.

West, with an unappealing lead, made the sensible choice of a low heart. How should South have mapped out the play?

The original declarer captured East's heart king with his ace and, not wishing to broach another suit, exited with his last heart. The defenders played a third round. South ruffed, cashed the spade ace and led a second spade. West went up with his king and exited carefully with his last spade, which declarer won on the board. East discarded two hearts. How should South have continued?