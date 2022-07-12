The fortunate are always lucky

There are some people who seem to get out of the bed on the winning side every morning. One of them was sitting North in this deal.

First, she opened with a strong, artificial and forcing two clubs, which escapes criticism. Then, over South's negative response, she showed her suit: again reasonable. However, when South bid three hearts, North leapt to Blackwood with no justification at all. A quiet four hearts would have sufficed. If slam had been on, South would have taken another bid. After learning that South had no aces and no kings, North picked six diamonds as the final contract.

West was on lead. Understandably, she rejected a major-suit attack. She also refused to open with a club (which kills the contract) because she had an aversion to leading away from an unsupported jack. So she chose a trump.

As North tabled her hand, she said, "I have lucky sevens, partner."

Declarer drew trumps in three rounds and then led a heart to the queen and king. Back came a club, but declarer went up with dummy's ace, cashed the heart ace and claimed when everyone followed. Her 12 tricks were one spade, four hearts, six diamonds and one club.

West shook her head in amazement, but have you noticed that she missed a second chance to defeat the slam? When the first heart was led to the queen, West should not have taken the trick. West still would have had a heart trick, but the suit would have been irreparably blocked, and South would have finished down one or two.