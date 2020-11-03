The flu numbers from Australia

Did you see that the influenza numbers in Australia plummeted from 2019 to 2020?

As you can guess, today's deal features players from that interesting country. It is taken from the match between Australia and Sweden at the 17th World Youth Team Championships, held in 2018 in Wujiang, China.

When Sweden sat North-South, its pair found the longest fit, playing in six clubs with nine trumps instead of six diamonds with only eight. However, the contract had no chance after East led the heart ace. Declarer (North) did not have the communications to pick up both minors and finished down one.

In the given auction, East's two-diamond overcall was the equivalent of a Michaels Cue-Bid, showing at least 5-5 in the majors. (This permits a two-club overcall to be natural.) South's double promised length and strength in at least one major and interest in trying to extract a penalty from the opponents. North's four no-trump indicated a minor two-suiter with longer clubs than diamonds. Then, when South preferred diamonds, North raised.

West led the heart eight. East won with his ace and shifted to a spade. Not good enough. The declarer, Francesca McGrath, won with her ace, took two diamond finesses, played a club to the ace, cashed the club king, ruffed a club, ruffed a spade, drew West's last trump and claimed.

The winning defense against six diamonds was for East to lead his club at trick two. Stranded on the board, declarer would have been unable to reach her hand to pick up the diamond queen. Tough!

