The first card may tell the story

Mark Twain said, "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."

The declarer can usually get some facts from the first trick, in particular the opening lead. He should always ask himself what the leader has in that suit.

In today's deal, South is in four spades after the given auction. (Yes, three no-trump is safer.) What should he do after West leads the club three, and East wins with the ace and returns the club nine?

South did not like his diamond void, but he couldn't bid less than four spades. East wanted to mention his excellent club suit a second time, but he decided four clubs was too adventurous. If he had climbed that high, South would probably have still bid four spades, but four clubs doubled could have cost 1,100.