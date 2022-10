The finest at the fair: Winners announced in several contests

The Orangeburg County Fair announced the 2022 winners in several departments. Other winners will be announced at a later date.

Cut flowers

Best of Show — Glenda Mueller

First place — Glenda Mueller

Second place — Saltcatcher Farms

Third place — Terri Morrell

Floral design

First place — Jerry Thompson

Second place — Jerry Thompson

Third place — Jerry Thompson

Potted plants

Best of Show — Elizabeth Gibbs

First place — Terri Morrell

Fern — Dotty Strickland

Second place — Elizabeth Gibbs

Fern — Grace Porter

Third place — Elizabeth Gibbs

Hanging baskets

Best of Show — Terri Morrell (Fern) and Patricia Avin

First place — Patricia Avin

Second place — Ashley Zeigler

Third place — Terri Morrell

Crafts

Daisy O'Quinn — (1) first place

Jerry Thompson — (1) first place

Jonathan Zeigler — (1) first place

Judy Monroe — (3) first places; (4) second places

Tunisha Summers — (2) first places; (3) second places

Robert E. Howard Middle School — (3) first places; (3) second places

Malissa Wright — (2) first places; (1) second place

North Middle/High School — (3) first places; (1) second place

Ann Williams (1) first place; (2) second places

Bonnie Thompson (3) first places; (2) second places

Gail Nix — (3) first places; (2) second places

Deacon McGannon — (1) second place

Joan Martin — (1) first place; (1) second place

Tony Etheridge — (2) first places

Pam Etheridge — (1) first place; (1) second place

Orangeburg Senior Helping Center — (6) first places; (5) second places

Janice Bonnette — (2) first places

Kinsley Freeman — (1) first place; (1) second place

Linda Aiken — (3) first places; (1) second place

Youth Field Crops

First place — Kadence Sikes, Zoey Mooney, Jacob Zeigler, Hannah Lanham, Walker Lanham, Landon Hair, Vince Skinner, Ruth Skinner and Kinsley Freeman.

Second place — Kadence Sikes, Mady Sikes, Zoey Mooney, Jacob Zeigler, Hannah Lanham, Walker Lanham, Landon Hair, Laney Hair, Carmen Skinner, Kinsley Freeman and Carson Gibbs.

Third place — Kadence Sikes, Mady Sikes, Zoey Mooney, Jacob Zeigler, Walker Lanham, Landon Hair, Laney Hair, Sybil Skinner and Carson Gibbs.

Adult Field Crops

First place — Jerry Thompson, Jon Sikes, Casey Sikes, J.D. Sikes, Denise Sikes, Jonathan Zeigler, Ashley Zeigler, Lin Hair, Laura Hair, Alec Freeman, Kim Spires, Saltcatcher Farms, and Lisa Warner.

Second place — Jon Sikes, Casey Sikes, J.D. Sikes, Denise Sikes, Jonathan Zeigler, Ashley Zeigler, Lin Hair, Laura Hair, Kayla Skinner, Alec Freeman, Kim Spires, Janice Bonnette, and Lisa Warner.

Third place — Jon Sikes, Casey Sikes, J.D. Sikes, Denise Sikes, Jonathan Zeigler, Lin Hair, Laura Hair, Kayla Skinner, Terri Morrell, Mackey Spires, and Lisa Warner.

Seed art

First place — Charles Padgett, Mady Sikes and Kadence Sikes.

Second place — Pippa Spivey, Bailey Fogle, and Khadijah Green.

Third place — William Brown, Baylin Johnson and Johnnythyn Wilson.

Food Conservation Adults

Miss Annie second place winners — Rachel Danford and Sylvia Wells

Canned Goods

Vegetables (first place) — Beverly Walling, Christie Vega and Sylvia Wells.

Vegetables (second place ) — Dolly Nettles, Barbara Wells, Susan Goodwin, Teri Walters, Anna Brown, Christie Vega, Kayla Skinner, Rachel Danford, Sylvia Wells and Beverly Walling.

Vegetables (third place) — Rachel Danford, Renee Wingard, Dolly Nettles, Mikaela Johnson, Beverly Walling and Kayla Skinner.

Fruits (first place) — Judy Monroe, Beverly Walling and Teri Walters.

Fruits (second place) — Harry Monroe, Macky Sandal, Kimmett Lott, Rachel Danford, and Teri Walters.

Pickles and Relishes (first place) — Teri Walters, Barbara Wells, Christie Vega, and Sylvia Wells.

Pickles and Relishes (second place) — Dolly Nettles, Kayla Skinner, Teri Walters, Renee Wingard, Tonya Corne, Kathy Garrick and Rachel Danford.

Pickles and Relishes (third place) — Judy Monroe, Sylvia Wells, Beverly Walling, Gail Williams, Macky Sandal, Kathy Garrick, Kayla Skinner and Rachel Danford.

Soft spreads (first place) — Teri Walters, Tonya Corne and Barbara Wells.

Soft spreads (second place) — Anna Brown, Christie Vega, Renee Wingard, Kayla Skinner, Barbara Wells, Denise Sikes, Dolly Nettles, Kaya Rutland, Gail Williams, Kathy Metts and Tonya Corne.

Soft spreads (third place) — Kaya Rutland, Kayla Skinner, Kathy Metts and Susan Goodwin.

Honey (first place) — Vicky Polk, Tommy Polk and Melissa McLeod

Miscellaneous

Meats (first place) — Beverly Walling (ground beef); Rachel Danford (wild Alaskan fish)

Meats (second place) — Beverly Walling (pork); Rachel Danford (Mexican chicken bowl); Mikaela Johnson (cubed deer steak, ground deer meat).

Meats (third place) — Beverly Walling (chicken); Mikaela Johnson (deer meatloaf)

Blackberry pie filling (first place) — Kaya Rutland

Baked goods

King Arthur Cupcakes (first place) — Melissa McLeod (strawberry cupcakes)

Decorative cakes (first place) — Residents of Magnolias of Santee (melted ice cream cone cake); Sharminna English (pancake cake and tree stump with bear)

Other baked goods (first place) — Gail Williams (chiffon bar cookies and red velvet cake)

Youth Food Conservation

Canned Goods

Fruits (first place) — Natalie Corne, Elizabeth Hunsinger and Jameson Hunsinger.

Vegetables (first place) — Landon Hair, Natalie Corne, Elizabeth Hunsinger, and Vince Skinner.

Vegetables (second place) — Laney Hair and Carmen Skinner

Pickles and Relishes (first place) — Zoey Mooney

Pickles and Relishes (second place) — Landon Hair, Laney Hair and Carmen Skinner.

Pickles and Relishes (third place) — Laney Hair

Soft spreads (first place) — Natalie Corne

Soft spreads (second place) — Laney Hair, Elizabeth Hunsinger and Carmen Skinner.

Baked goods

Youth King Arthur Cupcakes (first place) — Jameson Hunsinger (chocolate)

Youth King Arthur Cupcakes (second place) — Elizabeth Hunsinger (vanilla)

Youth King Arthur Cupcakes (third place) — Jacey Dixon (chocolate)

Other Youth Baked Goods (first place) — Jacey Dixon (banana nut bread, peanut butter cookies, sour cream pound cake); Jule Dixon (chewies); Elizabeth Hunsinger (sugar cookies); Breanna Cooper (Congo cookies).

Youth Other Baked Goods (second place) — Jameson Hunsinger (sugar cookies); and Breanna Cooper (buttermilk pound cake).

Youth Decorative Cake (first place) — Georgia Lynn Johnson (spider cake).