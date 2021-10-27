The finesse loses, which is lucky

We all know that a finesse is theoretically 50-50, but how do you feel when one loses? That they cannot all win? Almost persecuted? Not surprised at all? However, there are a few deals on which a losing finesse can be a lifesaver. Strangely, its loss will avert the need to rely on another suit to generate tricks.

Given that subtle(!) hint, in this deal, how should South play in six spades? West leads the heart jack. Declarer ruffs and draws trumps in three rounds, East discarding a heart.

North had an uncomfortable bid over West's pre-emptive raise to four hearts, but five clubs, despite only 6 high-card points, could hardly be criticized. (His alternative, if unwilling to pass, was four no-trump, showing length in both minors. But that would be preferable with 5-5.) Then South bid what he thought he could make.

At first glance, it looks as though declarer should cash the two top clubs. If the queen drops, he is home with an overtrick. If she doesn't, he needs to find East with a royal singleton or doubleton in diamonds.