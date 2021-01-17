The fast lane to happiness

Dear Annie: I recently had to go to a big-box store to purchase something that I couldn't get online. The checkout lines on the grocery side of the store were six people deep, but if you looked beyond, to the other side of the store, there were no lines. I've been trying to teach family and friends this lesson -- to look beyond themselves -- for some time.

Every Christmas, I get invited to a gathering so I won't have to be alone. While I try to converse with guests, since I don't have kids or grandkids to talk about, I wind up alone at the party anyway. No one wants to talk about books or world events.

Counselors tell me to volunteer or get involved in groups. When I moved back to the town I grew up in and tried to get involved, I was told, "You're not from here; that's not how we do things." After 25 years, I am still not welcome. Their social groups were formed long ago, and new members are not welcome. They can't see beyond.