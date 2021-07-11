The end of an engagement

Dear Annie: I'm in a situation where I'm not sure what to do. I've been in a relationship for six years, and we were engaged; however, now he says that it's not going to happen because I am bipolar.

I do everything for him and always think of him more than myself. Then he calls me a baby and doesn't appreciate anything I do for him. I wait on him hand and foot. I try so hard to make things right, and I want things to go further, but it's never going to happen because he now doesn't feel the same way.

I'm tired of all the name-calling and have blocked out the outside world and am living in my own little planet. What am I to do? Please help. -- Feeling Terrible

Dear Feeling Terrible: What you are to do is take all the energy you have been using to try to convince your ex-fiance to be with you and put it into taking care of yourself. He is not right for you, and the quicker you are able to get over him, the quicker you can move on and find the right man who loves and appreciates you, bipolar and all.