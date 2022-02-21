The elusive play is still elusive

Mahatma Gandhi wrote, "In the attitude of silence the soul finds the path in a clearer light, and what is elusive and deceptive resolves itself into crystal clearness. Our life is a long and arduous quest after Truth."

Some bridge plays are elusive. See if you can spot the key one in today's deal. South is in four spades after West opened with a weak two-bid in hearts. West leads the heart king. East overtakes with his ace and returns the heart two. West takes that trick and plays a third heart, which East ruffs with his spade seven.

West opened with a classic weak two-bid, showing a good six-card suit with two of the top three or three of the top five honors and 6-10 high-card points.

North should have contented himself with a three-heart cue-bid, inviting game. But the vulnerable game bonus was -- as it always is -- a powerful lure.

West led a third heart with two aims in mind: first, to stop South from obtaining a discard on the heart 10; then, possibly, to arrange a trump promotion.

His play realized both goals. East's ruff did stop the heart 10 from winning a trick, and, when South overruffed the spade seven with his jack, West was in the happy position of being able to collect a trump trick. Eventually, South couldn't avoid losing a diamond trick as well: down one.

If only South had been willing to trade a loser for a loser. He should have discarded a low diamond -- an inevitable loser -- under East's spade seven. Then he would have been able to pick up West's trumps without loss and made his contract.

