The east wind might blow hot or cold

Aaron Douglas, a Canadian actor, said, "Nothing's better than the wind to your back, the sun in front of you and your friends beside you."

There's nothing better than air conditioning all around, good lighting and a close friend who is an excellent bridge player sitting opposite you. Then, with good results rolling in, you will get lucky when necessary and feel like you have the wind at your back.

Look at the East hand. With only your side vulnerable, the dealer on your left (South) opens one spade, your partner passes, and the next player responds two clubs, natural and game-forcing. What would you do?

A few moments later, South is in four spades. Your partner leads the diamond king. How should the play proceed?

I am guessing that most players holding those East cards could not resist overcalling two hearts. But what purpose can it serve? The opponents have already announced the combined power for game, so West cannot have much, and East-West are unlikely to have a cheap sacrifice. Even at favorable vulnerability, you should pass. Also, do you really want partner to lead a heart?

Here, if you do bid, partner will start with the heart nine, and you can no longer defeat the contract. But if you pass, partner will lead the diamond king. Then you can take control: Overtake with the diamond ace and shift to your singleton club. Win the next trick with your spade ace and return the diamond two, putting partner back on lead to deliver the lethal club ruff.

