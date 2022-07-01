The distribution tells the tale

As we saw yesterday, sometimes you can avoid an apparent guess by keeping track of the opponents' high-card points. On other deals, though, you must count their suit lengths -- as in today's.

After East opesned with a weak two-bid, showing a good six-card suit and 6-10 high-card points, North and South bid aggressively to reach four spades.

West led the heart eight. East won with the 10, cashed the king and continued with the ace. Knowing West was also out of the suit, declarer ruffed high. As it is usually wrong to overruff with a guaranteed trump trick, West discarded a club.

South continued with a spade to dummy's jack and a spade to the queen and ace. West exited with the club queen. Declarer won with dummy's ace, drew the last trump and carefully cashed the club king.

Declarer had lost three tricks and was faced with a club loser. South paused to count East's hand. He knew that East had begun with three spades, six hearts and at least two clubs. This meant East had at most two diamonds. Therefore, the contract had become a certainty.

Declarer, after cashing the diamond ace and king, led his low diamond and confidently called for dummy's 10. Finally, he cashed the diamond queen and discarded his club loser to make the contract.

"Well played, partner," said North. But he had noticed that if South had cashed his last trump before touching diamonds (and why not?), he would have squeezed West in the minors and not needed any finesses.

