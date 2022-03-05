The deuce is low but informative

Segal's Law is "A man with a watch knows what time it is. A man with two watches is never sure."

At the bridge table after an uncontested auction, when a two is led against a no-trump contract, third hand can be confident that his partner has a four-card suit headed by at least one honor.

Against a suit contract, though, the lead might be ambiguous. It could also be from a suit headed by at least one honor. (Yes, now the leader won't have the ace or two touching honors, both of which are possible against no-trump.) However, it could also be a singleton. How does third hand decide which it is?

Usually the bidding will give the game away, but sometimes third hand must be guided by declarer's play from the board. Take today's deal as an example. Against two spades, West led the heart two, and declarer played low from the board. What should East have done?

If West had led from length, surely declarer would have won with dummy's ace. So, East should have won with his king and returned the heart three, both giving his partner a ruff and sending a suit-preference signal for clubs.

A trusting West would underlead his club ace. East would win with his king and deliver a second club ruff. After the club ace survived, the contract would be down one, with the spade ace still to come.

At the table, East played the heart 10 at trick one, so South won with his queen, led a trump and got home. (Finally, yes, here, declarer guessed wrongly at trick one in not winning with dummy's ace.)

