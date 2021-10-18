The defense was as smooth as silk

Occasionally at the bridge table, the defenders tack perfectly and defeat the contract. How did East-West do that in today's deal?

In the auction, West's delayed one no-trump showed at least 5-5 in hearts and diamonds, the two unbid suits. East jumped to game because he knew about the double fit, which always generates more tricks than the combined point-count would suggest. South then bid what he hoped he could make or what would prove to be a cheap sacrifice if not.

West led the club ace, which everyone knew was a singleton. East signaled with the two, a suit-preference signal for diamonds. So, West shifted to a low diamond. South saved a trick by playing dummy's 10, but East won with his ace and returned the club 10, a suit-preference signal for hearts. After ruffing, West trustingly shifted to a low heart. East took that trick and delivered a second club ruff for down two and a near top in an online duplicate.

At another table, North-South benefited from the weak no-trump, showing 12-14 points. North opened one no-trump, and South responded four hearts, a transfer to spades. This silenced West.

East started with the diamond ace, denying the king since East was a robot. When West discouraged, East shifted to a club. Now, though, West lost his nerve. He cashed the heart ace, and North took the rest of the tricks. If West had led a low heart at trick three, East would have won and could have given partner a lethal club ruff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0