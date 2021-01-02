The defenders provide clues

Elizabeth Gaskell wrote, "There is always a pleasure in unraveling a mystery, in catching at the gossamer clue which will guide to certainty."

Bridge players can relate to that. First today, though, what should South do after East opens four spades?

Suppose that South ends in five hearts. West leads a spade. East takes the trick and shifts to the club eight. What clue should South spot?

When East opens four spades, it could be best for South to pass. However, with two five-card suits, it would be cautious not to enter the auction -- but how?

Usually, South would make a Michaels Cue-Bid to show at least 5-5 in hearts and a minor. But here that would drive the auction to the six-level. So South intervenes with four no-trump, which shows at least 5-5 in two of the three unbid suits (not just the minors).

North will wonder about a slam, but he knows that his partner might have bid under pressure, and suits will tend to break badly. He bids five diamonds, then passes when South rebids five hearts to show the rounded suits. (Yes, North might advance with five hearts, willing to get to six diamonds if partner has the minors.)

In the play, the club finesse is probably losing, so declarer must draw trumps safely. There is a natural reaction to play the preemptor for shortness, but his club shift is surely a singleton; and he wouldn't do that with only one trump. So, South should win trick two with his club ace, play a heart to the king and return a trump, conceding one spade and one club when the heart queen pops up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0