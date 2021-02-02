The death of the GOP

With the electoral eviction of Donald Trump from the Oval Office, Republicans had a shot at redemption and resurrection.

They missed and failed -- and deserve to spend the next several years in political purgatory. The chaos now enveloping what's left of the Grand Old Party after four years of catering to an unstable president is theirs to own. Where conservatism once served as a moderating force -- gently braking liberalism's boundless enthusiasm -- the former home of ordered liberty has become a halfway house for ruffians, insurrectionists and renegade warriors.

What does Donald Trump have on these people, one wonders? The continuing loyalty of so many to a man so demonstrably dangerous can't be explained by "the base," a word never more aptly applied. What secrets were shared by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who, after blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 mob attack, visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago to make amends. It seems that The Don, yet another appropriate nickname, need only purse his button lips and whistle to summon his lapdogs to Palm Beach, there to conspire for the next Big Lie.