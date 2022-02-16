The danger ought to be abating

Robert Hall, an economist, said, "The innocence of the intention abates nothing of the mischief of the example."

I read that three times before thinking that I got the gist of it. For two days, I have been trying to explain the danger-hand concept. Here's hoping that this example will abate any doubts you still have, I wrote innocently!

How should South play in three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest spade seven and East puts up the queen?

North was right to jump to three no-trump. With a long minor, no singleton or void, and insufficient power to consider a slam, just go for the nine-trick game. Yes, it is unlucky that five clubs fails here, but three no-trump can survive the bad breaks.

In some cases, it is right for declarer to duck trick one from this holding, but this isn't one of them!

South has six top tricks: one spade (given the first trick), three hearts, one diamond and one club. The extra winners can come from either minor suit. But which one should declarer attack?

The first trick marks West with the spade ace. (If East had the ace and queen, West would have led the 10 from a suit headed by the 10-9-8-7.) So, if East gets on lead, a spade through declarer's remaining jack could be -- and, here, is -- fatal. East is the danger hand.

South should play a heart to the queen and run the diamond 10. Yes, it loses, but even if West finds the best defense of a club shift, declarer wins with dummy's ace and runs for home with one spade, three hearts, four diamonds and one club.

