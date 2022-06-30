The clues may seem to conflict

One of the most frustrating play problems is having a two-way guess for a queen. However, if you leave the critical suit until late in the play, you might have enough clues to resolve the quandary. Perhaps you will learn that one opponent started with more cards in the suit than his partner, or maybe the point-count will provide the answer. Which applies in today's deal?

North's two-no-trump response was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South's four-heart rebid showed a minimum opening with no side-suit singleton or void.

West led the spade 10. East won with the jack and continued with the king and ace. Declarer ruffed the last of these, drew trumps and took an unsuccessful diamond finesse. East exited safely with his last diamond. Exhibiting good technique, South cashed his second diamond trick before trying to guess the clubs.

What had South learned? That West began with five diamonds, one heart and -- probably -- five spades. (If East had a low spade, perhaps he wouldn't have smoothly played the jack at trick one.) That meant West had started with two clubs, and East with five. If you didn't have extra information from East's pass as dealer, this would make the odds 5-to-2 that East held the club queen.

However, stop and count the points. East showed up with 11: the spade A-K-J and the diamond king. If he had the club queen as well, he would have opened the bidding as dealer. Therefore, West must have the club queen.

Always count the high-card points; doing this will often help to avoid an apparent guess.

