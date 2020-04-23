The clue may be misleading

Outside a London nightclub, there was a poster proclaiming: "Six beautiful dancing girls! Five beautiful costumes!"

There is a bridge equivalent to this: the revealing pre-emptive bid. You have a two-way guess for a queen. If an opponent has opened with a high-level pre-empt, the natural reaction is to play his partner for the queen. But sometimes you don't need to guess; you can find out -- as in today's deal.

Against four spades, West leads the heart king: four, ace, three. East returns the heart five: eight, 10, nine. Now West shifts to the club jack: queen, ace, seven. Back comes the club six, which South carefully ruffs high.

After drawing trumps, South has to find the diamond queen. A computer would know that with nine cards missing the queen, the a priori percentage play is to cash the ace and king. When the queen doesn't drop, it complains about bad luck.

The automaton assumes that, because West pre-empted, East must have the diamond queen. It cashes dummy's ace and leads the jack, preparing to finesse, but East's discard puts paid to that plan.