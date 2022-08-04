The clock on the deck of cards

Francis Bacon wrote, "Antiquities are history defaced, or some remnants of history which have casually escaped the shipwreck of time."

Many declarers don't escape the shipwreck of time. They lose the race to the number of tricks needed to make the contract. Usually, though, if the declarer finds the right channel, he will win the race. The art is in spotting that strait.

How should South plan the play in four spades? West leads the club queen.

North's response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South's rebid of four spades showed a minimum opening bid with no side-suit singleton or void.

The thoughtless declarer wins the first trick and immediately plays a trump. However, West wins and perseveres with another club. Now the contract dies, the defenders collecting one trick in each suit.

The careful declarer sees the third-round club loser and immediately sets out to eliminate it. He notices that he can discard a club from the dummy on his third heart. He also spots the shortage of hand entries. Carefully, he wins trick one with dummy's club ace -- no second-hand low for him. Then he leads the heart king, the honor from the shorter side first.

When East plays a second club, South wins in hand and discards dummy's club loser on the third heart. Finally it is safe to lead a trump.

In essence, a simple deal, but the analysis must be done before playing a card from the dummy at trick one.