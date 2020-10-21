The choice was restricted unusually

Rita Dove, a poet and essayist, wrote, "Without imagination we can go nowhere. And imagination is not restricted to the arts. Every scientist I have met who has been a success has had to imagine."

Every successful bridge player has to picture in his mind's eye where the missing key cards are situated -- science. But sometimes a player has to play contrary to the textbook -- art.

Which is it in today's deal? South is in four hearts. West leads the club queen. East wins with his ace and promptly shifts to the diamond six. How should declarer continue?

The declarer was Steve Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island. He was sure that East's diamond was a singleton. So, perforce, he won trick two with his ace. But now he seemed to have four unavoidable losers: one in each suit. His only chance was to draw trumps without losing a trick.

South led a low heart to dummy's king, collecting West's jack. What next?

Yesterday, declarer successfully followed the Principle of Restricted Choice. If West had had the queen-jack-doubleton, he might have played the queen instead of the jack. But if he had only the jack, he had no choice. Assume he had a singleton.