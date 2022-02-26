The bookmaker loses yet again

Bridge is a game of odds. If you always make the percentage play, you will come out ahead of the pack. However, there are times when the "wrong" play works while the "correct" play doesn't. This fact has helped to give bridge its longevity, and it gives the weaker player a chance to beat an expert.

In today's deal, how should South plan the play in seven clubs after West leads the spade queen?

South opened with a strong, artificial and forcing two clubs. North gave a positive response promising a suit headed by at least two of the top three honors and 8 or more high-card points. After that, clubs were agreed. Then South used Blackwood and took an understandable shot at seven clubs.

South was faced with a spade loser. One possibility was to take the heart finesse: a 50-50 proposition. Alternatively, he could play to establish the heart queen as a winner. This required finding either the heart king with at most two other cards, or king-fourth and a 2-1 club break: altogether, just over a 64% chance of success.

After winning trick one, South played a heart to the ace and ruffed a heart with the club nine. He continued with a club to dummy's eight, another heart was ruffed with the club queen, the club 10 was overtaken by dummy's jack, and the heart seven was ruffed high in hand. Finally, the carefully conserved club two was led to dummy's four and the spade three was discarded on the established heart queen. Grand!

