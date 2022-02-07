The big sleep was expensive

Professor Noam Chomsky wanted to write a sentence that was grammatically correct but had no meaning. He produced: "Colourless green ideas sleep furiously."

At the bridge table, it doesn't pay to sleep, whether furiously or calmly, unless you are the dummy and can trust partner not to lead from the wrong hand or renege. You must keep your eyes open and mind awake. A few contracts you can make "in your sleep," but most of the time a catnap will result in im-purr-fect play!

North's sequence showed exactly what he had: a good six-card club suit with about 10 high-card points. (If playing two-over-one, I think North should respond three clubs, sending the same message.) South's three-no-trump rebid was iffy with no guaranteed spade stopper and a blocking singleton club ace. The bid would have been much better if holding two clubs and one fewer diamond.

West led a spade. East won with his king and returned a spade to declarer's queen. South unblocked the club ace, then played three rounds of hearts. East won the last of these with the 10, cashed the heart queen and exited with the diamond jack. However South wriggled, he couldn't come to nine tricks.

As often happens, declarer was dozing peacefully at trick one. Under the spade king, he should have unblocked the queen. What can East return? If a suit other than spades, the spade ace still sits in the dummy as an entry to the club winners. If East plays back a spade, declarer wins in the dummy, cashes the second top spade and discards the club ace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0