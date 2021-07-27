The bidding counts declarer's hand

Phillip Alder

Dr. Samuel Johnson wrote, "If he does really think that there is no distinction between virtue and vice, why, Sir, when he leaves our houses let us count our spoons." Fair enough, assuming you don't -- in a modern setting -- forget what is in the dishwasher.

At the bridge table, the same thing applies. It isn't hard to count out a deal, but most players can't be bothered, misdefending or misplaying as a consequence.

Against four spades, West led the club ace. When East signaled encouragement with the eight, West continued with the club king and the club three, East ruffing with the spade four. Thinking he had the setting trick, East tried to cash the diamond ace. However, South ruffed, played a spade to dummy's queen, crossed back to the spade king, cashed the heart ace, ruffed the heart three with dummy's last spade and cashed the diamond king, discarding his heart six. Declarer ruffed a diamond back to hand, drew East's last trump and claimed, his hand being high.

West wasn't pleased. "You knew South had at least five-five in the majors from the auction. And by trick three he was also known to have three clubs. How could he have any diamonds? Just return a trump (or a heart) at trick four, and he cannot do everything. He must lose either a heart trick to me or another trump trick to you."

As Confucius might have said, "When you have count of three suits in declarer's hand, you can work out his length in fourth."

