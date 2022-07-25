It was with great sadness that I learned about Eddie Kantar's passing at the age of 89 earlier this year. He was one of my best friends.

Eddie was surely the best ever player, writer and teacher.

He won the Bermuda Bowl world team championship in 1977 and 1979, and silver in 1975 and bronze in 1969. He captured 17 North American Championships, a Pan-Am Games gold in 1977 and the Maccabiah Games in 1981.

His books clog the best-sellers list. He had a light, humorous style and explained everything clearly.

He was also a popular teacher, lacing his classes with a lot of wit.

His deals were multifaceted. They (almost) always had bidding, defense and declarer-play points. His "Thinking Bridge" contains 100 such deals, of which this is one.

South responded one no-trump instead of making a negative double because he was not quite strong enough to advance with two no-trump if partner rebid two clubs.

West leads the spade eight, showing a singleton or a doubleton. With three low cards in an unsupported suit, lead the bottom.

East should see that South has nine tricks ready to run: the spade king, two diamonds and six clubs. Time is of the essence. East wins with the spade ace and shifts to the heart three, low from length guaranteeing at least one honor in the suit. West takes South's jack with his queen and returns the heart six, the lowest of three remaining cards. In this way, the defenders take the first five tricks.

Eddie will be missed by everyone, but especially by his wife, Yvonne.