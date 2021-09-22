The best and worst of bridge -- partner!

Perhaps the must frustrating thing that can happen at the bridge table is when you spot a killing defense, but it requires partner's cooperation, and that is not forthcoming.

That happened to East in today's deal.

West had a textbook three-spade opening, and South an automatic three-no-trump overcall.

West led the spade king. If declarer, remembering the bidding, had won this trick, he could have assured his contract with an avoidance play. He could have crossed to dummy with a heart or club and led a diamond. When East's king appeared, South could have played low, keeping West off the lead. South would have won one spade, two hearts, five diamonds and two clubs.

However, South ducked the first trick. West continued with the spade jack, and East, enjoying an inspired moment, discarded his diamond king! If declarer won with the spade ace, he had only seven winners before West gained the lead with the diamond jack to run his spades. So, South ducked the second spade.

Declarer felt better when West started thinking about his partner's discard. Eventually deciding -- incorrectly -- that his partner was signaling for a diamond shift, West led the diamond four! Declarer claimed 11 tricks: one spade, two hearts, six diamonds and two clubs.

Why was West wrong? Because if East had held the K-Q-10-9 of diamonds, he wouldn't have known that he could afford to signal with the king. After all, declarer might have had the ace-jack hovering. West should have led a third spade, defeating the contract in the process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0