The anti-elite elites

As I've argued previously, it seems better to let everyone talk and draw one's own conclusions. Social media's operating assumption in denying some people a soapbox in the virtual public square is that people in the audience are generally too witless to distinguish between truth and falsehood. This may well be true, but still, isn't it better for all of us to know what liars, thieves and fools are thinking?

I'll leave the legal arguments to others, but not necessarily to DeSantis, who surely understands that private companies can do as they please if clients -- or whatever Twitter people call themselves -- fail to adhere to rules (even if they are just recently promulgated). DeSantis's attack on the tech Goliaths was a brilliant tactic -- so long as he doesn't mind seeming kind of dumb. A Harvard law graduate probably knows better. Even Trump knows better than most of what he says and does, but he's found the anti-elite formula so effective, he doesn't care that elites think he's insane. Actually, elites no longer care, either.

Today's riddle: If everybody is an elite -- and elites are all populists -- does Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., still have to be a socialist?