The answers to the other questions

Here are my answers to the other questions in my Christmas competition.

2. Propose an auction for this deal, West being the dealer.

See the diagram. North might make a takeout double, but his hand looks more like a diamond one-suiter than a three-suiter. After that, everyone is guessing! Five hearts would probably go down one, West losing one spade, one diamond and one club. Against five spades, West leads the heart king and shifts to a low club. Will South guess correctly?

3. Look only at the East hand. North opens one spade. What should East do?

Bid two spades, a Michaels Cue-Bid showing at least 5-5 in hearts and either minor. The hand is a minimum, but what bid better describes it?

4. Look only at the South hand. North opens one diamond, and East passes. What should South respond?

One spade or four spades. It's your call! (I slightly prefer one spade with seven winners and the opponents silent so far.)

5. Look only at the West hand. East opens one spade, and South doubles. What should West do?