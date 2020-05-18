The alarm did not help some players

Strange things happen from time to time at bridge tournaments. Once, during a power cut, we were forced to play by candlelight.

On another occasion, David Bird, who has written more bridge books than anyone else, was the declarer in today's deal when the hotel fire alarm went off. Everyone vacated the playing room and moved into the cold, dark parking lot. Bird feared that the defense would be perfect when the game resumed, not a thought characteristic of an Englishman. Chatting with one's partner in such circumstances just wouldn't be cricket.

North's responsive double was for takeout, showing a decent hand with length in the unbid suits.

Bird need not have worried. After leading the diamond ace, West switched to a heart. East won with the ace and returned ... a heart! Bird ruffed, drew trumps and ran his diamonds, discarding all four of dummy's club losers.

At another table in the event, East correctly worked out that West wouldn't lead declarer's primary suit unless he had a singleton ace. So, after winning with the heart ace, he gave West a diamond ruff. However, then West tried to cash the heart king, with fatal consequences for the defense.