The abnormal may be successful

Books for bridge beginners contain an opening-lead table. This includes "top of touching honors." However, on rare occasions it is better to make an unorthodox opening salvo. Today's deal features a lead that is well known in expert circles. What should West have led against four spades?

North's four hearts was a splinter bid, showing a raise to four spades with at most one heart. Although the Losing Trick Count approved, it was a slight overstatement, especially with no diamond honors.

West led the textbook heart three. East won with the ace and safely returned the suit.

Declarer ruffed on the board and immediately played a diamond: 10, ace, six. After a trump to the ace, another diamond lead saw the queen appear from East. South let East win the trick so that West couldn't get on lead for a club shift. East cashed the club ace to stop an overtrick.

"Sorry, partner," said West. "I should have led the heart king. Then I could have switched to a club at trick two."

If you are short of entries, often it is a good idea to lead an unsupported high honor in your partnership's suit. You may be able to make the lethal shift at trick two.

Finally, note that if South had cashed the spade king before crossing to the spade ace, East could have discarded his diamond queen, apparently gaining an entry for West. However, then declarer could have cashed his high diamonds before exiting with a club to endplay East and lose only one heart and two clubs.

