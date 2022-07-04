The 4th of July through poetry

Dear readers: I want to wish everyone a very happy Fourth of July. As you are hopefully enjoying barbecues and fireworks, you may want to read some of the following famous patriotic poems. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

"I Hear America Singing," by Walt Whitman.

"I hear America singing, the varied carols I hear, / Those of mechanics, each one singing his as it should be blithe and strong, / The carpenter singing his as he measures his plank or beam, / The mason singing his as he makes ready for work, or leaves off work, / The boatman singing what belongs to him in his boat, the deckhand singing on the steamboat deck, / The shoemaker singing as he sits on his bench, the hatter singing as he stands, / The wood-cutter's song, the ploughboy's on his way in the morning, or at noon intermission or at sundown, / The delicious singing of the mother, or of the young wife at work, or of the girl sewing or washing, / Each singing what belongs to him or her and to none else, / The day what belongs to the day -- at night the party of young fellows, robust, friendly, / Singing with open mouths their strong melodious songs."

"A Nation's Strength" by William Ralph Emerson.

"What makes a nation's pillars high / And its foundations strong? / What makes it mighty to defy / The foes that round it throng? / It is not gold. Its kingdoms grand / Go down in battle shock; / Its shafts are laid on sinking sand, / Not on abiding rock. / Is it the sword? Ask the red dust / Of empires passed away; / The blood has turned their stones to rust, / Their glory to decay. / And is it pride? Ah, that bright crown / Has seemed to nations sweet; / But God has struck its luster down / In ashes at his feet. / Not gold but only men can make / A people great and strong; / Men who for truth and honor's sake / Stand fast and suffer long. / Brave men who work while others sleep, / Who dare while others fly ... / They build a nation's pillars deep / And lift them to the sky."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0