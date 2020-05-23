That elusive scarlet queen

There are times (the Senior Life Master explained to his Saturday morning class) when you have a crucial guess to make in a suit. Perhaps you are faced with a two-way finesse. It is best to delay the decision for as long as possible. Find out as much as you can about the other suits before committing yourself in the critical suit. This deal is a relatively simple example of the genre.

The SLM put the North-South cards on the board, paused for a minute or so, then continued:

South's bidding was aggressive. Opposite a single raise, he was thin for his jump to game. But the vulnerable game bonus is a powerful lure. Also, the opponents' silence suggested favorable suit breaks.

West led the spade ace, East signaling with the queen to show the queen-jack. West continued with two more rounds of the suit.

South ruffed, drew trumps and paused to assess the prospects. Clearly, he had to find the diamond queen to make his game. But who held the key queen? Not having the powers of Mr. P. Hal Sims, an expert in the early days of contract bridge who reputedly never misguessed a two-way finesse, South led the club king.