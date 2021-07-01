Thanos
A 34-year-old mother was charged after officers found her vehicle with her child still inside, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public…
An Orangeburg woman will spend the next three decades in prison after a jury convicted her in the death of her husband.
A pedestrian walking on U.S. Highway 301 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night, according to 1st Class Trooper Nick Pye of the S.…
Bamberg Police Department
In a few years, Claflin University will have a new facility to serve students and the community.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dexter Ladson, a former amateur boxing champion, was in the fight for his life last year.
Anna McLendon has a heart of gold from which an abundance of love and care flows for the countless children she has impacted as a math teacher.
A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman will go to prison for stabbing her boyfriend to death.
An armed man was shot and killed Wednesday during a confrontation with Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the S.C. Law Enf…
The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …