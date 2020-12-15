Textbook deals do occur at the table

John Hope Franklin, who was a historian, said, "We must get beyond textbooks, go out into the bypaths ... and tell the world the glories of our journey."

Some bridge players believe that textbook deals never arise at the table, so why bother reading the game's literature?

We know that that attitude is ill-advised. In today's deal, how should South plan the play in five clubs after West leads a spade?

West's two-club overcall was a Michaels Cue-Bid, promising at least 5-5 in the majors. North doubled to show values, East passed because he had equal length in the majors, and eventually South pushed into five clubs. East was tempted to sacrifice in five spades because of the double fit, but the vulnerability was unfavorable. (Five spades doubled costs only 200, though, if West guesses the heart suit correctly.)

When the dummy appeared, South thought they had missed a slam. He could see one spade, five diamonds and six clubs. But given West's overcall, there was a risk of a bad diamond break.

Declarer won with dummy's spade ace, cashed the club king and played a club to his jack. Now he carefully played the diamond ace and king. If everyone had followed, South would have drawn East's last trump and claimed an overtrick. But when West discarded on the second round, declarer played a diamond to the queen, ruffed a diamond, crossed to dummy with a trump and discarded his second spade on the diamond nine. He lost only two hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0