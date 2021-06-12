Texas 10th: Kyle Busch gets 99th career NASCAR Xfinity win

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory Saturday.

It was Busch's 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.

Busch already had twice as many as Mark Martin's 49 career victories that are the second-most in series history. Busch had said in the past he would retire from the series after 100 wins, but indicated afterward that Joe Gibbs has already committed him to races into next season.

The win was the 300th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing in Cup and Xfinity with Toyota.

Justin Allgaier finished second and led 23 laps, never able to regain the lead despite being side-by-side with Busch on three restarts in the closing stretch. Cindric was third, followed by Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, who last October was passed on the final turn to miss out on a victory at Texas.