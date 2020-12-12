Telling parents you're engaged

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a gay college student, and I think I have found my soulmate. We are engaged. I want to tell my parents that I found someone I love, but I have no idea if they even know that I am gay. My parents are very supportive and we are close, so I know I can talk to them, but the topic has never really come up.
I'm not sure how to this. I don't know If I should just introduce them to my fiance, or if I should tell them about my sexual orientation first. I just want them to love him as much as I do. What's the right way? -- Gay and Engaged
DEAR GAY AND ENGAGED: I think any parent would be surprised to learn that their child is engaged if they hadn't heard about or even met the fiance yet. I suggest that you slow down and think about your approach. What would be the most welcoming and respectful way to introduce this person to your parents?
I recommend that you start with a face-to-face conversation (or videoconference, if necessary), where you tell them that you have news to share. First, tell them that you are gay. You can ask them if they already knew. Sometimes parents have a sense. Talk about your sexual orientation. Answer whatever questions they have.
If they seem accepting of your life as it is, tell them that you have met someone special you would like for them to meet. I would wait to say that you are engaged. Give them a chance to meet your partner and develop a relationship before you introduce the subject of marriage.
In time, you can share that you want to marry your partner and that you are engaged. You are in college. Chances are your parents will want you to complete school before you marry. Know that it is common for parents to want their children to get grounded academically and financially before marriage.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I find it so difficult to get my children to send thank-you notes after they receive gifts. They enjoy what they receive and then move on without that important act of acknowledgment. I have tried to get them to close the loop, but it's hard. What strategy can I use to be successful? -- Expressing Gratitude
DEAR EXPRESSING GRATITUDE: Let your children know that just as they often stay up in anticipation of what Santa will bring, they will have to stay up on Christmas night writing their thank-you notes. Otherwise, you will have them pack up their gifts and keep them packed away until the notes are completed. The immediacy and shock of this new discipline will likely get them to change their ways.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!