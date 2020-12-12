Telling parents you're engaged

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a gay college student, and I think I have found my soulmate. We are engaged. I want to tell my parents that I found someone I love, but I have no idea if they even know that I am gay. My parents are very supportive and we are close, so I know I can talk to them, but the topic has never really come up.

I'm not sure how to this. I don't know If I should just introduce them to my fiance, or if I should tell them about my sexual orientation first. I just want them to love him as much as I do. What's the right way? -- Gay and Engaged

DEAR GAY AND ENGAGED: I think any parent would be surprised to learn that their child is engaged if they hadn't heard about or even met the fiance yet. I suggest that you slow down and think about your approach. What would be the most welcoming and respectful way to introduce this person to your parents?

I recommend that you start with a face-to-face conversation (or videoconference, if necessary), where you tell them that you have news to share. First, tell them that you are gay. You can ask them if they already knew. Sometimes parents have a sense. Talk about your sexual orientation. Answer whatever questions they have.