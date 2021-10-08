Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1

Morton's 85th and final pitch to Tellez was among the few mistakes he made all day. He struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter to continue his recent history of exceptional postseason performances.

Burnes was every bit as good in his first career postseason start.

The NL Cy Young Award contender opened the game with two straight walks and threw 40 pitches in the first two innings but settled down from there. The right-hander struck out six and gave up two hits and three walks in six shutout innings, throwing 91 pitches.

After the Braves put runners on the corners with nobody out but failed to score in the top of the first, nobody got a runner past first base until Tellez homered.

Neither team had a hit until Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain's one-out single to right in the third. The Braves' first hit off Burnes came when Eddie Rosario led off the fifth with a bloop single to center.

Atlanta's best scoring chance came at the very start of the game.

Burnes walked the first two batters he faced — Jorge Soler and Freeman — with Soler advancing to third on a passed ball.