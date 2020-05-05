Tell us something good

Dear Annie: You asked us to send you positive stories in the midst of the pandemic.

I work at a newspaper in Findlay, Ohio. Over the past four weeks, I have been writing "positive" stories about how people are responding.

I wrote about a man who owns a local coffee shop. He wanted to do something for children who would not be getting a meal at school, so he began providing Lunches of Love for anyone who might need it.

I wrote about a woman who celebrated her 100th birthday. Her family couldn't have a party for her. Instead, they organized a drive-by birthday parade. She was delighted!

There was also a story about a 9-year-old girl who decided to take her at-home art class to the front window of her house, where she painted a "happy Easter" message for all of the neighbors to see, complete with a bunny, cross and Easter egg.

And then there was the story about the man who was furloughed from his job at a distribution center. He and his girlfriend, who are also musicians, decided to livestream concerts on Saturday nights, sending tips to area food banks.