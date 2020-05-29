Teen son refuses to take showers

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having a hard time getting my teenage son to get up and take a shower. I don't mean every day; I'm talking once a week. When I pester him, he blows me off, saying he's saving water, or asking why it matters anyway; it's not like he's going anywhere. Really? Basic hygiene is still important. And the doctors say being clean is part of what keeps us safe. How can I get him to snap back into being responsible for himself? -- Hygiene

DEAR HYGIENE: Your son is being a teenager -- times 10. For what it's worth, he is not alone. Many teenagers (and others) have slacked off on the basics after this extended period at home. To motivate your teenager, you have to get him where it counts. Take away his phone and all other electronics until he bathes. Tell him how many times a week you are requiring him to clean up. Then take his electronics and give them back only when he has complied.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I worked so hard over the past two years to clean up my credit and boost my credit score. When this year started, I had the best score of my life. Now I'm watching all of my hard work go to hell. I lost my job, and I don't have the resources to pay my basic bills anymore. I found a part-time gig at my church that is good because at least I can buy food and pay rent for now. What can I do to save my credit score? -- Crash and Burn