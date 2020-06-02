Teen needs new friend

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I have been spending a lot of time together lately. Because we live near each other, our parents have allowed us to visit only each other during quarantine. But now my friend is going to her country house with her family, and I will be left here. I am so sad. I am an only child, and it meant so much to me to have one real contact outside of my family. I need to see my friends. What can I do? -- Lonely

DEAR LONELY: It can be hard to see a friend go away even if it's not the age of the coronavirus. Your situation is extra sad because you are so limited in your interactions with others. The best thing that could happen is for people to be able to be tested before they enter each other's company. Until there's a vaccine, that's the only way you can be sure that the person you introduce into your space will be safe.