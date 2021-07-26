Teen feels disconnected from family

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have been Mormons for their whole lives -- they grew up in a very religious culture and attended Brigham Young University. When I decided to leave the church last year, my parents were respectful, and I was quite pleased. But now I'm finding it increasingly difficult to feel like a part of my family. I'm in my last year of high school, so I still live at home, and I want to be involved in family activities. When they go to church, I stay home. In the mornings when I want to make a coffee, which is against Mormon rules, I feel like they are judging me. I'm scared that I will just keep growing further apart from my family. What should I do to ensure I remain connected? -- Ex-Mormon

DEAR EX-MORMON: Start by giving your parents a lot of credit for being as accommodating as they have been about you leaving the church. Given that they are fully immersed in Mormonism, it must be hard for them to accept that you, their child, have turned away from their faith. While you may no longer practice the tenets of the religion, you should respect your parents' way of living. That means that while you are under their roof, you shouldn't make coffee if it is against their beliefs to drink it.