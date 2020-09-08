Tech's sudden sell-off continues; Nasdaq sinks 10% in 3 days

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has returned to 0.67%. That's down from 0.72% late Friday, but it's notably higher than the 0.53% it was offering at the end of July.

Tesla has been one of the brightest examples of Big Tech's wild movements, and it surged 74.1% in August alone. It slumped 21.1% Tuesday amid disappointment that it won't be joining the S&P 500 anytime soon.

The company behind the S&P 500 announced the inclusion of several companies in the benchmark index, including Etsy. Some investors thought Tesla would be among them, which can create huge bouts of buying as index funds automatically fold the stock into their portfolios.

The big question for the stock market is whether the losses can stay mostly confined to the tech area, which had been soaring so quickly earlier and looked to be the most expensive part of the market.

"How resilient can the stocks beneath the surface be?" said Delwiche. "If they hold up, that would fit with a healthy correction," which is what traders call a drop of 10% for the market and can mark a short-term breather for stocks in the midst of an upward run.

"If they don't, then it could be something more significant."