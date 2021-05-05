Technology shares sink broader market although Dow has gain

Before this week, stocks had been grinding higher on expectations of an economic recovery and strong company profits this year as large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs help people return to jobs and normal activities after more than a year of restrictions. Massive support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, and increasingly positive economic data, have also helped put investors in a buying mood, keeping stock indexes near their all-time highs.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results so far this earnings season, which show profit growth of 54%, according to FactSet.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has "clearly brightened" in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.

Still, a key concern is whether the economy is strengthening so quickly that it will force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to combat inflation, signs of which are already cropping up as higher prices for oil, lumber and other commodities.

Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday morning appeared to stoke those worries. At an economic seminar, Yellen said interest rates may have to rise to keep the economy from overheating. The selling on Wall Street accelerated following her remarks.