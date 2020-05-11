Tech stocks keep rallying, help keep Wall Street steady

Those gains helped to make up for 69% of stocks falling in the S&P 500. It also leaves the index within reach of its highest level since early March.

"People are looking ahead, and they're saying, 'OK, the pandemic has happened, and the damage has swept through our economy and our businesses, and now we're planning on the growth after the carnage, so we're valuing equities as if we're going to go back to a decent growth environment,'" said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

The S&P 500 has rallied 31% since late March, at first on relief after the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill pledged massive amounts of aid for the economy. More recently, some investors have focused on the possibility of a strong recovery later this year, after governments reopen economies and lift business-shutdown orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That optimistic view took some hits Monday, though, as worries rose about the possibility of new waves of infections hitting countries that are further ahead in lifting lockdown measures. Investors pointed to small but disconcerting increases of infections in South Korea, China and elsewhere.

The worries helped lead companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy to the market's biggest losses.